Connecticut News

Sandy Hook Mother Implores Congress To Take Action On Gun Control

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published March 8, 2018 at 10:18 AM EST
francinewheeler_apjscottapplewhite_180308.jpg
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Francine Wheeler, left, whose son was killed in the Sandy Hook shooting, sith with Lori Haas, whose daughter survived the Virginia Tech shooting, at an event on protecting children from gun violence, in Washington on Wednesday.

Francine Wheeler, the mother of 6-year-old Ben who was killed at the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School, testified at a hearing of Senate Democrats on Wednesday. Wheeler spoke alongside other survivors and family members, including a student who survived the shooting in Parkland, Fla., last month.

Wheeler told Senate Democrats that after every shooting, she thinks of survivors and family members, whom she described as the fresh ranks of the grieving.

“And every single time the previous group moves one place further back and watches more families line up in front of them as they experience their own individual specific version of what I’ve related to you here.”

Wheeler’s son Ben was 6 when he was killed in the 2012 shooting. She said her family’s world has been freshly shaken after every mass shooting since.

“My argument for sensible gun legislation is not a speculative fear of what might happen to me or my family. My argument lies in the earth a few miles from my front door in our town cemetery, 6-years-old forever.”

Democrats said they arranged the hearing because of Congress’s inability to pass gun control legislation following several major mass shootings.

Congress took up a bill to require universal background checks four months after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. That bill failed in the Senate, and every major gun control measure has failed since then.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin