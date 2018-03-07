New Haven Firefighters File Lawsuit Against Union

New Haven’s firefighters have filed a lawsuit against the union that represents firefighters in Connecticut.

Local 825 is New Haven’s firefighting union and was one of the original founding members of the Uniformed Professional Fire Fighters Association of Connecticut.

The union says it left in January 2016 because the dues its members were paying were too high and the union was using them for activities for other local chapters.

Local 825 also says that the president of the union recognized their decision to leave, but still hired a collections agency last December to collect unpaid dues for the past two years.

Local 825 says it wants the union to either recognize it has left, or return the $96,000 in misappropriated dues.

The union did not respond to a request for comment.