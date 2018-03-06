New York State Senate Passes School Safety Measures

During a debate in the New York State Senate on enhanced school safety measures, Democrats asked the Republican majority to support a bill to ban teachers from having guns in schools.

Senator Todd Kaminksy, a Democrat from Long Island, says allowing teachers to be armed, as President Trump is proposing, would be “misguided.” Kaminksy’s bill would ban the practice from even starting in New York.

“Guns in our classrooms is dangerous, it’s a matter of time before something goes wrong,” Kaminsky said. “The answer to our gun problem is not more guns.”

The measure was defeated along party lines.

The bill was presented as an amendment to a package of bills by majority party Republicans. The GOP is not advocating for teachers to be armed. But they are also not proposing any gun control measures.

The bills instead focus on classifying schools shooters as terrorists, requiring more active shooter drills at schools, and putting in scanners to detect any guns. Other legislation would provide more money for mental health experts at schools and stiffen penalties for bomb threats.

Another bill would require that the New York City Police Department provide a specially trained, armed police officer to be stationed at the entrance of every school in New York City.

The measures would also make it easier for retired law enforcement officials to become armed guards at schools, known as school resource officers, and to be paid more money.

In a statement, Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan said, “Schools must be safe havens, where students can learn and teachers can teach.”