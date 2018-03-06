Bridgeport Unveils New Microgrid Generator

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday for a new microgrid generator.

Ganim says it will power City Hall, police headquarters, and the Eisenhower Senior Center independently of the main power grid.

“We will be able to operate 24/7, 365. Buildings can be shut down, lines can be down, and we are still assured that we are able to provide police protection and government agency efficiencies to people of the city.”

Ganim says the generator runs on natural gas, and is cheaper and more efficient than traditional power.

It costs about $8 million, but was partially funded by a state pilot program to help cities keep emergency operations running after big storms. The generator should last up to 25 years.