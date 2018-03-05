© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Schumer To Introduce Multiple Gun Safety Measures In Senate

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published March 5, 2018 at 11:01 AM EST
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., introduces a three-point plan on guns that's supported by the Democratic Caucus, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington on Thursday.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has unveiled a gun safety plan that he will introduce in the Senate.

Schumer was surrounded by high schoolers as he called on the President to stare down the NRA, and provide cover to Republicans who would vote for gun safety measures.

Schumer says his plan would close loopholes in the background check system. It would also allow judges to issue “protective orders” that would take guns away from people who are deemed a threat to themselves and others.

Finally, Schumer is calling for an open debate on assault-style weapons on the Senate floor.

Schumer says Americans are “fed up with the unbending position of the NRA.”

Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
