Schumer To Introduce Multiple Gun Safety Measures In Senate

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has unveiled a gun safety plan that he will introduce in the Senate.

Schumer was surrounded by high schoolers as he called on the President to stare down the NRA, and provide cover to Republicans who would vote for gun safety measures.

Schumer says his plan would close loopholes in the background check system. It would also allow judges to issue “protective orders” that would take guns away from people who are deemed a threat to themselves and others.

Finally, Schumer is calling for an open debate on assault-style weapons on the Senate floor.

Schumer says Americans are “fed up with the unbending position of the NRA.”