Connecticut News

Connecticut Lawmakers Explore Ways To Preserve Net Neutrality

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published March 5, 2018 at 10:19 AM EST
bobduff_apjessicahill_180305.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Connecticut Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, center, applauds during opening session at the Capitol in February in Hartford, Conn.

Some Connecticut lawmakers are looking for ways to preserve net neutrality, the Obama-era rules that banned telecommunications companies from interfering with web traffic and loading speeds. The Trump administration overturned the rules late last year, leaving them to expire later this spring.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff has proposed legislation to prevent internet service providers in Connecticut from throttling consumer internet speeds, blocking certain websites or charging extra fees in exchange for favored internet traffic. Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano opposes the bill, arguing it will stifle growth in the industry.

Meanwhile, Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy says he is considering whether to require state contracts with internet providers to include net neutrality provisions. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a similar executive order in January. And last month Washington State passed legislation to preserve net neutrality rules.

Connecticut NewsDannel MalloyConnecticutBob DuffLen FasanoNet Neutrality
