© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Newtown Families Ask Bass Pro Shops To Stop Selling Assault Rifles

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published March 2, 2018 at 2:10 PM EST
bassproshops_apnatiharnik_180302.jpg
Nati Harnik
/
AP

An attorney for families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting has asked one of the nation’s largest sporting goods retailers to stop selling assault rifles. Joshua Koskoff sent a letter on Thursday to Bass Pro Shops founder and CEO Johnny Morris.

In the letter, Koskoff appeals to Morris with references to the retailer’s history – selling fishing tackle out of the back of his father’s liquor store in Missouri in the 1970s. He quotes Morris’s own words, writing, ‘It is of vital importance what we leave to the future.’ And he reminds Morris that customers can buy the types of weapons used in the shootings at Newtown, Las Vegas, Parkland and other mass shootings.

One of Bass Pro Shops’ flagship stores is in Bridgeport, Connecticut, about 20 miles from Newtown. None of the weapons used in the shooting were bought at Bass Pro Shops.

Koskoff is representing some of the families in a lawsuit against Remington, who made the Bushmaster assault rifle used in the Newtown shooting. That case is currently before the Connecticut Supreme Court.

Some retailers, including Wal-Mart and Dick’s Sporting Goods, have announced they’ll limit the sale of assault rifles in the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, last month.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutBass Pro ShopsgunsSandy Hook Elementary School Shooting
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin