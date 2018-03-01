Overdose Maps Provide Real-Time Intelligence In Fight Against Opioids

Nassau County will use real-time data to map hotspots of heroin overdoses.

The Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program, or ODMAP, will track where overdoses are reported by first responders, helping officials target areas for treatment, education and policing.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas says, “We’re going to see where the overdose deaths are spiking. We’re going to see where we need to make sure if there is a bad batch of heroin or a bad batch of fentanyl and people are dying, we’re going to get there. Information is key.”

The data will also be combined with reports of car break-ins. Police say heroin addicts tend to break into cars in order to subsidize their habit.

Nassau Assistant Chief Fire Marshal John Priest lost his son to heroin. “This epidemic crosses all lines. It crosses economic lines, it crosses racial lines, it crosses neighborhood lines.”

The data have already identified Massapequa as the main hotspot in the county. Nassau Police intend to educate residents about substance abuse and potential treatment options.