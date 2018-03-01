Mayor Ganim, Bridgeport Bus Drivers Protest $1.8 Million Transit Cut

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and Greater Bridgeport Transit have condemned the proposed $1.8 million budget cut to public transportation in Fairfield County.

Ganim says that people rely on mass transit to get to their jobs and health appointments because they can’t afford a car.

“It’s so counterintuitive when we are trying to take cars off the road, and cars off the highway, while we have crumbling infrastructure, to take money away, and not to fund the Special Transportation Fund and leave us with a shortage that cannot be made up.”

Ganim says they plan to bring busloads of residents to Hartford to protest the cuts.