© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

New Haven Union Holds Rally As Supreme Court Hears Major Labor Case

WSHU | By Anthony Moaton
Published February 27, 2018 at 10:31 AM EST
1 of 2
Rev. Scott Marks, co-founder of Connecticut Center for a New Economy, speaks to the crowd.
Anthony Moaton
2 of 2
Labor advocates rally outside New Haven City Hall on Monday. The group timed its demonstration to coincide with oral argements in Janus v. AFSCME, a case before the U.S. Supreme Court that they say could have a devastating impact on the labor movement.
Anthony Moaton

Dozens of people gathered outside New Haven City Hall on Monday to speak out against the Supreme Court case that could determine the future of unions in the country.

The case was brought by an Illinois worker who says he has a constitutional right not to contribute anything to a union with which he disagrees.    

The case will decide if non-union members will have to pay dues, or agency fees.

Mark DiGregorio has worked for the post office for over 30 years. He says that without agency fees, non-union members can take advantage of collective bargaining.

“A non-member would just be a non-member and get everything free, and could bankrupt the union ‘cause they would have to support that.”

The Court will decide the case by late June, with Justice Neil Gorsuch expected to give the deciding vote.

Tags

Connecticut NewsNew HavenConnecticutUnions
Anthony Moaton
Anthony Moaton is a former fellow at WSHU.
See stories by Anthony Moaton