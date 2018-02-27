New Haven Union Holds Rally As Supreme Court Hears Major Labor Case

Dozens of people gathered outside New Haven City Hall on Monday to speak out against the Supreme Court case that could determine the future of unions in the country.

The case was brought by an Illinois worker who says he has a constitutional right not to contribute anything to a union with which he disagrees.

The case will decide if non-union members will have to pay dues, or agency fees.

Mark DiGregorio has worked for the post office for over 30 years. He says that without agency fees, non-union members can take advantage of collective bargaining.

“A non-member would just be a non-member and get everything free, and could bankrupt the union ‘cause they would have to support that.”

The Court will decide the case by late June, with Justice Neil Gorsuch expected to give the deciding vote.