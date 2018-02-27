Connecticut Launches Opioid Awareness Campaign

The State of Connecticut is starting a new public awareness campaign to address the opioid crisis. On Monday the State released a PSA called “Change the Script.”

The State is distributing the PSA and other materials to local health departments and providers around the state. It focuses on what are generally seen as the three prongs of the fight against opioid misuse: prevention, treatment and recovery.

Connecticut spends more than $65 million a year on programs that address the opioid crisis. 1,040 people died from drug overdoses in Connecticut last year – the first time the number topped one thousand. More than half involved the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which is 50 times stronger than heroin. Connecticut ranks 11th in the nation for drug overdose deaths.

Visit drugfreect.org for more information.