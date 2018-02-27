Americans Agree On Infrastructure Spending, Just Not On Who Should Foot The Bill

A new poll finds that most Americans think that the government should fund infrastructure projects. But they don’t agree on which level of government should pay.

The poll by Long Island University’s Hornstein Center finds that almost three-quarters of Americans say there needs to be investment in infrastructure.

And while 78 percent say the government needs to foot the bill, 40 percent say it should be the federal government, and 39 percent say it should be the states or local governments.

Forty-two percent believe there should be some form of public-private partnership. Fewer than six percent believe it should be turned over to private companies.