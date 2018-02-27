© 2021 WSHU
Americans Agree On Infrastructure Spending, Just Not On Who Should Foot The Bill

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published February 27, 2018 at 10:52 AM EST
tappanzee_apjuliocortez_160713.jpg
Julio Cortez
/
AP
The Tappan Zee Bridge over the Hudson River in Tarrytown, N.Y.

A new poll finds that most Americans think that the government should fund infrastructure projects. But they don’t agree on which level of government should pay.

The poll by Long Island University’s Hornstein Center finds that almost three-quarters of Americans say there needs to be investment in infrastructure.

And while 78 percent say the government needs to foot the bill, 40 percent say it should be the federal government, and 39 percent say it should be the states or local governments.

Forty-two percent believe there should be some form of public-private partnership. Fewer than six percent believe it should be turned over to private companies.

Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
