Local FBI Chief Geraldine Hart Tapped For Suffolk County Police Commissioner

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has chosen the head of the FBI’s Long Island Office for the Suffolk County police commissioner post. Geraldine Hart would be the first woman to hold the position in the Department’s history.

Hart says she will continue the work of developing partnerships with federal and state authorities, as well as community leaders, as she heads up the 2,500-officer Department.

“We will continue to stem the tide of opioids, eradicate gangs, particularly MS-13, and ensure that we are doing everything we can to prevent an active shooter or terrorist incident in Suffolk County. The key to accomplishing these goals is to continue to invest in partnerships built over the last two years. Including with our local, state, federal partnerships as well as our community leaders.”

A 21-year veteran of the FBI, Hart will transition out of the Bureau over the next two months and begin as acting police commissioner in mid-April.

The Suffolk County Legislature will need to approve the nomination.