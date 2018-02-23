Baritone Anthony Brown Salutes Paul Robeson In Family Concert

On Saturday, a concert based on the life of Paul Robeson will be presented at the Ferguson Library in Stamford. It’s called “I Go On Singing,” and was created by American baritone Anthony Brown.

Brown got the idea to create the show over a decade ago to honor of one of his greatest inspirations.

“The thing that I marvel about with Paul Robeson, a man who was accomplished in a variety of categories, whether it was in sport, or oratorical abilities, those are just some. This was a man dedicated to excellence.”

The performance uses Robeson’s original musical arrangements and passages from his autobiography to pay homage to his life.

He says he hopes that the young people who go to the show will be inspired by that life and legacy.

“I want all of us to be a part of that movement to make for a better day for all people who are disadvantaged. That was Paul Robeson’s work, but truly it’s the work for us all.”

The concert is produced by Greenwich’s Curiosity Concerts. It is free to the public, and all donations go to the Ferguson Library.