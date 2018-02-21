LIRR 'Improvement Plan' Issued After Worst Delays In 20 Years

The Long Island Rail Road says it will work to improve on-time performance after it posted its worst delays in over 20 years last month.

LIRR President Patrick Nowakowski says he takes responsibility for the railroad’s poor performance.

He unveiled what he called a 50-point “improvement plan” at an MTA committee meeting.

Nowakowski says the railroad has to prevent and better respond to what he called “seasonal impacts” such as snow or extreme cold.

The plan calls for more rail inspections, new heaters for switches and third rails, and more snow removal equipment. It also calls for better positioning of crews.

Other items include better communications, such as accurate countdown clocks at all stations.