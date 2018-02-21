© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

LIRR 'Improvement Plan' Issued After Worst Delays In 20 Years

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published February 21, 2018 at 11:41 AM EST
lirr_apricharddrew_170718.jpg
Richard Drew
/
AP

The Long Island Rail Road says it will work to improve on-time performance after it posted its worst delays in over 20 years last month.

LIRR President Patrick Nowakowski says he takes responsibility for the railroad’s poor performance.

He unveiled what he called a 50-point “improvement plan” at an MTA committee meeting.

Nowakowski says the railroad has to prevent and better respond to what he called “seasonal impacts” such as snow or extreme cold.

The plan calls for more rail inspections, new heaters for switches and third rails, and more snow removal equipment. It also calls for better positioning of crews.

Other items include better communications, such as accurate countdown clocks at all stations.

Tags

Long Island NewsTransportationLong IslandLIRR
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
