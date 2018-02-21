Jones Beach 2nd Most Popular State Park In New York

According to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Jones Beach was the second most visited state park after Niagara Falls.

Last year almost six million people visited Jones Beach. That’s an increase of 60,000 from 2016. By comparison, Niagara Falls drew over nine million people.

State officials tell Newsday that concerts at the Jones Beach Theater were a big draw.

Also on Long Island, Sunken Meadow State Park and Montauk Point saw dramatic increases in attendance.

Statewide there were nearly one million more visitors to state parks and historical landmarks in 2017 than 2016.