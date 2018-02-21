Immigration Officials Revoke Stay For Meriden Mother

Earlier this month, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials made the rare decision to stay a deportation of a mother in Meriden, Connecticut. Now, ICE says that Nelly Cumbicos must fly back to Ecuador after all.

Meriden’s City Council voted unanimously to send a letter to ICE on Cumbicos’s behalf Tuesday night.

Charla Nich, a Cumbicos supporter, says ICE issued Cumbicos a new deportation date just four days after she was told that she could stay in Meriden for a year.

“She was devastated. I mean it’s so incredibly overwhelming. I mean the cruelty and the practices of destroying families…It’s overwhelming.”

Nich says when Cumbicos received the order to leave by the end of the month, she no longer wanted to be in the public eye. Cumbicos agreed to share her story ahead of the city council vote this week.

An ICE spokesman says the agency cannot comment while Cumbicos’s case is still under judicial appeal. ICE says barring a revocation of her final removal order, Cumbicos will be required to depart from the country.