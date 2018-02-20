© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Traffic Deaths Down 22% On Long Island

WSHU | By Vinny Ball
Published February 20, 2018 at 10:32 AM EST
Fewer people died on Long Island roads last year, with traffic deaths down 22 percent from 2016. Islandwide, deaths dropped from 218 to 171 in 2017. 

There were 94 crashes that killed 100 people in Suffolk, and 66 crashes that killed 71 people in Nassau. 

Police officials tell Newsday that the decrease in deaths is the result of increased patrols, better driver education, and improved roadway engineering. 

But, they say that texting while driving is still a problem. 

