© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Metro-North Fare Increase Hearings To Begin

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published February 20, 2018 at 10:12 AM EST
metronorthvendor.jpg
John Minchillo
/
AP

Public hearings begin Tuesday on a proposed fare increase for Metro-North Railroad, as the state is looking to make up an estimated $60 million budget shortfall in transit and rail accounts.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation proposal would raise Metro-North fares more than 21 percent over three years. Bus fares would increase by 25 cents in July. The plan also cuts back some train service.

The Department would also impose significant reductions to rail services on the New Canaan, Danbury and Waterbury branch lines on the New Haven Line, and on Shore Line East.

Seven public hearings are scheduled over the next two weeks. The first hearing will be in New Haven on Tuesday at the city’s Hall of Records beginning at 5 p.m. 

Hearings will also take place this week in Waterbury and Hartford. Next week, residents of Stamford and New London will have a chance to comment.

Tags

Connecticut NewsTransportationConnecticutMetro-North
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
See stories by Bill Buchner