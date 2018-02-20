Metro-North Fare Increase Hearings To Begin

Public hearings begin Tuesday on a proposed fare increase for Metro-North Railroad, as the state is looking to make up an estimated $60 million budget shortfall in transit and rail accounts.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation proposal would raise Metro-North fares more than 21 percent over three years. Bus fares would increase by 25 cents in July. The plan also cuts back some train service.

The Department would also impose significant reductions to rail services on the New Canaan, Danbury and Waterbury branch lines on the New Haven Line, and on Shore Line East.

Seven public hearings are scheduled over the next two weeks. The first hearing will be in New Haven on Tuesday at the city’s Hall of Records beginning at 5 p.m.

Hearings will also take place this week in Waterbury and Hartford. Next week, residents of Stamford and New London will have a chance to comment.