Connecticut's Prison Population Fell 33 Percent Over Last Decade

Connecticut’s Office of Policy Management says the state’s overall prison population is dropping.

About 13,500 inmates currently make up Connecticut’s prison population, down from an all-time high of nearly 20,000 inmates in 2008. OPM says by this time next year, it predicts the state will have the lowest prison population it’s had in 25 years.

The state is closing the Enfield Correctional Institution this year. The prison’s 700 inmates are being transferred to other facilities. Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said closing the building will save the state approximately $6.5 million in annual operating costs.