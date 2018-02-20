© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut's Prison Population Fell 33 Percent Over Last Decade

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published February 20, 2018 at 10:22 AM EST
prison_pixabay_160531.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Connecticut’s Office of Policy Management says the state’s overall prison population is dropping.

About 13,500 inmates currently make up Connecticut’s prison population, down from an all-time high of nearly 20,000 inmates in 2008. OPM says by this time next year, it predicts the state will have the lowest prison population it’s had in 25 years.

The state is closing the Enfield Correctional Institution this year. The prison’s 700 inmates are being transferred to other facilities. Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said closing the building will save the state approximately $6.5 million in annual operating costs.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutprison
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin