Schumer: Trump's Budget Cut $12 Million From Gun Safety Programs

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. says President Trump’s proposed budget would slash funds for gun background check systems already in place.

Schumer says the proposed budget would cut $12 million from federal programs that help states and local governments keep track of who is not eligible to own a gun.

He says it’s a 16 percent cut, which would cripple the background check system.

Schumer accused the administration of trying to gut the checks.

The President released his proposed budget on Monday, two days before the mass shooting at a high school in Florida.