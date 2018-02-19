© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Schumer: Trump's Budget Cut $12 Million From Gun Safety Programs

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published February 19, 2018 at 4:58 PM EST
mickmulvaneybudget_apsusanwalsh_180219.jpg
Susan Walsh
/
AP
Budget Director Mick Mulvaney testifies before the Senate Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington last week on President Donald Trump's fiscal year 2019 budget proposal.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. says President Trump’s proposed budget would slash funds for gun background check systems already in place.

Schumer says the proposed budget would cut $12 million from federal programs that help states and local governments keep track of who is not eligible to own a gun.

He says it’s a 16 percent cut, which would cripple the background check system.

Schumer accused the administration of trying to gut the checks.

The President released his proposed budget on Monday, two days before the mass shooting at a high school in Florida.

Long Island NewsbudgetLong IslandNew Yorkgun violencegunsDonald TrumpChuck Schumer
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
