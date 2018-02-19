© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Connecticut News

Bill Would Fund Development Of Universal Flu Vaccine

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published February 19, 2018 at 10:12 AM EST
fluvaccine_apsethwenig_180219.jpg
Seth Wenig
/
AP

This year’s flu season is set to be as deadly as the 2009 pandemic that killed thousands of people in the U.S.

Researchers say influenza is becoming more complicated to treat because of growing resistance to vaccines. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is cosponsoring legislation that would attempt to fund development of a universal flu vaccine.

Dr. Paul Auwaerter, president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, praises the bill as an investment towards new miracle drugs, saying, “A coordinated and comprehensive approach for influenza research will strengthen our public health infrastructure and substantially lead to a more ready and healthier workforce.”

Auwaerter says the goal is to develop a flu vaccine that need only be administered once in a lifetime and would inoculate against all strains of the flu.

The bill proposes spending $1 billion over five years.

Tags

Connecticut NewsRichard BlumenthalHealthcareConnecticutfluVaccines
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
See stories by Charles Lane