Connecticut News

Gun Control Advocates: Congress 'Has Blood On Its Hands'

WSHU | By Dan Katz
Published February 15, 2018 at 5:31 PM EST
douglashighshootingparkland_apbrynnanderson_180215.jpg
Brynn Anderson
/
AP
A student mourns the loss of her friend during a community vigil at Pine Trails Park on Thursday in Parkland, Fla., for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Newtown Action Alliance, a gun control group founded in the wake of the Newtown school shooting, says the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida shows children are not safe in schools.

Po Murray, chairwoman of Newtown Action Alliance, says Congress has blood on its hands because it has not taken any action on gun control since Sandy Hook.

“After the Sandy Hook tragedy, they had an opportunity to take bold action after 20 children were murdered. And they chose not to. They decided to stand with the NRA and work to promote the guns everywhere instead of passing sensible gun laws that Americans desire. This is the 18th school shooting since January 1, 2018. And this shooting was the 291st school shooting since the Sandy Hook tragedy. We should be appalled and demand action.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., agreed with Murray, saying Congress is responsible for the epidemic of gun violence in America.

Murphy spoke on the Senate floor moments after Wednesday’s school shooting in Florida. “This epidemic of mass slaughter, the scourge of school shooting after school shooting, it only happens here not because of coincidence, not because of bad luck, but as a consequence of our inaction. We are responsible.”

On Twitter last night, Newtown Action Alliance was even more blunt:

The group has a 23-point gun control plan that they submitted to Congress on the 5th anniversary of Sandy Hook last December. It includes background checks, limits on high capacity magazines, and a ban on bump stocks. 

Connecticut NewsConnecticutgun controlgun violenceSchool ShootingsFlorida
