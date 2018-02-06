Schumer: IRS Should Honor Property Tax Prepayments

Nearly 140,000 Long Islanders scrambled to prepay their 2018 property taxes in the closing days of 2017. That way they could deduct those taxes in full on this year’s filing, before the new tax law took effect and capped property tax deductions at $10,000.

But just as the rush to prepay began in late December, Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the IRS changed its policy to only allow deduction of taxes that were assessed in 2017.

Schumer called the change unfair and confusing, and he wants the IRS to reverse its stance.

Schumer spoke on Monday in Hempstead on Long Island, one community where thousands of residents prepaid their 2018 property taxes. “The IRS has always allowed you to prepay taxes and deduct them. But they put out a ruling that said this year you couldn’t. This is a reversal with no basis in law and no basis in decency.”

Schumer says the GOP tax bill hammers Long Island, and the IRS policy change only makes it worse.