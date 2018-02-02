Suffolk Lawmakers Consider Package Of Bills Targeting Sexual Misconduct

The Suffolk County Legislature will vote on a resolution next week to release data about sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits with the county.

The resolution will instruct the county attorney to release statistics going back to 2015 and track sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, complaints and settlements in the future.

Legislator Monica Martinez, one of the co-sponsors of the bill, said, “We were just trying to make sure that people have a voice and that voice is exercised. And increase transparency and definitely not have a working environment that is not pleasant.”

The measure is part of a package of bills to target sexual misconduct. One will require sexual harassment training for department heads and deputies. Another will inform new employees of their rights.

The resolution was approved unanimously in committee and will be up for a vote next Tuesday.