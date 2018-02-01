© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Long Wharf Theatre To Undergo Review Of Its Workplace Culture

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published February 1, 2018 at 1:53 PM EST
New Haven’s Long Wharf Theatre says it’s conducting an internal review to improve its workplace culture. This comes after the theatre fired longtime Artistic Director Gordon Edelstein last week after years of alleged sexual misconduct.

Four women told the New York Times that Edelstein made unwanted sexual contact and repeatedly forced himself on women over the course of years. Other employees told the paper Edelstein was prone to sexually explicit language.

The Times reports some employees said administrators and board members knew about Edelstein’s behavior and quoted one woman who said the theatre was complicit.

The theatre says an attorney will conduct a 90-day review of its policies and procedures. They’ve also hired a culture change expert from Yale to hold workshops and training for the theatre’s employees. 

