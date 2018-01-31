© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Valley Stream 'Best Place To Live' In New York, Says Money Magazine

WSHU | By Rebekah Sherry
Published January 31, 2018 at 10:50 AM EST
valleystreamstatepark_wc_180131.JPG
DanTD
/
Wikimedia Commons
The welcome sign at the entrance for Valley Stream State Park from the Southern State Parkway off-ramp on Long Island.

Money magazine has named Valley Stream the best place to live in New York State for 2018. The magazine says the village is “neat, clean and safe.”

Valley Stream also received praise for its vibrant sidewalk life and easy access to transportation. But Mayor Ed Fare says what really makes the village great is the people.

“We’re a great big small town. You know your neighbors, you work with your neighbors, you cooperate and you’re friends with your neighbors, you see your neighbors in the store, or the grocery store, or in our business district on Rockaway Avenue.”

Fare also says resident’s high level of civic engagement make it a pleasant place to live. 

