Valley Stream 'Best Place To Live' In New York, Says Money Magazine

Money magazine has named Valley Stream the best place to live in New York State for 2018. The magazine says the village is “neat, clean and safe.”

Valley Stream also received praise for its vibrant sidewalk life and easy access to transportation. But Mayor Ed Fare says what really makes the village great is the people.

“We’re a great big small town. You know your neighbors, you work with your neighbors, you cooperate and you’re friends with your neighbors, you see your neighbors in the store, or the grocery store, or in our business district on Rockaway Avenue.”

Fare also says resident’s high level of civic engagement make it a pleasant place to live.