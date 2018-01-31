Report: Connecticut Home Sales Up In 2017

The number of single family home sales in Connecticut last year was the highest the state had seen in 11 years. That’s according to a report by the real estate research organization, the Warren Group.

The report also showed that the median price for single family homes also increased.

Warren Group CEO Tim Warren said that median prices, “were up about 2.2 percent. And they were up last year as well. So that’s two years in a row that we’ve seen median prices increase.”

Warren said the increase in sales is a sign that the overall economy is improving.

“The recession is over, and I think the real estate market in Connecticut is recovering. It hasn’t gotten all the way back to its previous peaks, but it seems to be moving up modestly. And certainly the number of homes sold last year is encouraging.”

Last year, single family home sales reached nearly 35,000, a five percent increase from 2016.