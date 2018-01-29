Long Island Oyster Farms Join NYS 'Grown & Certified' Program

New York is now promoting Long Island’s oyster farms as part of its “Grown & Certified” agricultural program.

Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball says consumers can be confident in the quality of Long Island’s farmed oysters.

“When they see a New York ‘Grown & Certified’ symbol on a package, they would know: number one, it’s a New York product; number two, that there’s a food safety plan, an audited plan; and number three, that there is an environmental stewardship plan.”

So far, 14 Long Island oyster farmers have joined the program. There are 77 produce growers, 12 Christmas tree growers, and nine dairy processors statewide in the program – all of which receive marketing assistance from the state.