Restaurateur Takes Plea Deal In Mangano Corruption Case

Newly unsealed court records show that a Long Island restaurateur secretly pleaded guilty last year to bribing former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and trying to bribe an unnamed New York City official.

Harendra Singh pleaded guilty to eight counts, including a count of federal program bribery and two counts of honest services wire fraud.

Singh gave the Mangano family gifts, free meals and a job for Mangano’s wife where no work was expected. In return, government officials indirectly guaranteed loans to Singh’s companies and awarded contracts to him.

The court records were unsealed as part of the discovery process in the Manganos’ upcoming federal corruption trial.

As part of his plea, Singh agreed to cooperate against the government officials.