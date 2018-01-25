© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Jenna Bush Hager Speaks At Sacred Heart University

WSHU | By Anthony Moaton
Published January 25, 2018 at 11:26 AM EST
jennabushhager_apricharddrew_180125.jpg
Richard Drew
/
AP
Jenna Bush Hager appears on the "Fox & Friends" television program in New York in 2016.

Speaking at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut, Wednesday night, Jenna Bush Hager said women should feel comfortable speaking out against discrimination in the workplace in light of the #MeToo movement.

“It’s really empowering to tell your own story. It’s time for the silence to be done, and then the empowerment comes afterwards.”

Hager is the daughter of former President George W. Bush. She spoke as part of the University’s Distinguished Leaders Series. She laughed when asked if she or her twin sister, Barbara, would run for a political office in the future.

“It’s really important that smart people are running. But…won’t be us.”

The Distinguished Leaders series is hosted by Katie Burke, a member of the SHU Board of Trustees and is co-sponsored by WSHU. 

Anthony Moaton
Anthony Moaton is a former fellow at WSHU.
