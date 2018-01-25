Jenna Bush Hager Speaks At Sacred Heart University

Speaking at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut, Wednesday night, Jenna Bush Hager said women should feel comfortable speaking out against discrimination in the workplace in light of the #MeToo movement.

“It’s really empowering to tell your own story. It’s time for the silence to be done, and then the empowerment comes afterwards.”

Hager is the daughter of former President George W. Bush. She spoke as part of the University’s Distinguished Leaders Series. She laughed when asked if she or her twin sister, Barbara, would run for a political office in the future.

“It’s really important that smart people are running. But…won’t be us.”

