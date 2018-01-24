Election Preview: Women And The 2018 Connecticut Gubernatorial Race

Connecticut’s Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy is not seeking re-election, attracting attention for the open seat.

More than 20 Democrats, Republicans and Independents are already running. They include several wealthy business people, some political novices and a handful of formerly failed candidates.

WSHU’s Ebong Udoma recently spoke with Sacred Heart University political scientist Gary Rose about the race. Rose says more women are showing an interest in running.

Below is a transcript of their conversation.

You know, I don’t want to get too far out on a limb, but you know former Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz, is considering running again and she was a very popular secretary of state. And those wonderful voting machines that we have now in Connecticut, largely due to the federal law that was passed where states had to review their voting machines, but it was Susan who really engineered that. And I know that she wasn’t very successful in her bid to be an attorney general that was court ruled against her, that she didn’t litigate for ten years.

And she didn’t have a successful run for Senate.

Yeah she didn’t do well challenging Murphy, but nevertheless, she is a very experienced statewide individual and she has a base of support and Susan I think is a very competent person, so she’s a qualified individual.

There could be a little bit of a dark horse also I think on the Democratic side with Dita Bhargava, a hedge fund person too, although she was connected to the Democratic Central Committee, I think she’s an interesting candidate. She’s appealing very strongly to feminist interests, and some have suggested, I know that she’s a divider not a uniter, but at the same time, to win the Democratic nomination, you know, a very strong feminist thrust is sometimes what you might need to win a primary with multiple candidates.

And on the Republican side, there’s Toni Boucher.

Yeah, yeah, Toni Boucher running, maybe, she has an exploratory committee, I understand. State Senator Boucher, very experienced individual, and she has a very strong base of support, and then there’s some talk, it’s not exactly clear if she’s going to run, but maybe even Erin Stuart, you know, who is the mayor of New Britain, has, has been…

She just won, she just won re-election.

Right, that’s right.

A very tough re-election, the Democrats targeted her.

Yes, in a Democratic city too! And a Republican woman! That’s very interesting there, and so it’s very difficult to tell how this thing is going to shake out, but I think we are in for a very exciting race.

Any word about whether Linda McMahon is considering?

You know, I’ve heard her name mentioned, she’s right now the head of the Small Business Association, you know she had two statewide races already. And spent a total of about $100 million, you know, combined, when she challenged Blumenthal and then Murphy. I don’t know if Linda wants to get in the race again and run a third statewide race. I think that maybe two might be enough for her.

Is there a Trump factor in any way or shape?

I think there’s a Trump factor in the Republican Party. Probably some people are thinking that public service experience is not as important as it once was. I’m not thinking the Connecticut electorate is going to buy into that model as much as the country did in the last presidential contest, because we have so many problems facing the state that require—I think, this is me talking—we need somebody who understands how to do budgeting, and how to deal with personnel, and how to deal with pensions, which is a big issue, how to deal with Medicaid and matters like that. And so, coming in from the outside as a chief executive officer, that’s pretty neat, it’s creative, you can shake things up, if you will. But we really do need hard policy-oriented solutions to these public policy issues that are facing the state.

And how does that play into the dynamic between the governor and lawmakers in the state legislature? They seem to have been on different paths, the Republican and Democrats actually got together to work on a budget and passed a budget that was contrary to what the governor wanted. And had the votes for an override. And it seems that the governor is more and more isolated. How do you think that will play out in the upcoming legislative session?

I think we are really in for a new day, and you know in some respects that might be a little bit due to the Trump factor, that, um, he has really I think been a transformational president, quite frankly, I think he is trying to transform the way business is being done in Washington, and maybe we’re seeing right here in Connecticut, to some extent, I don’t want to overgeneralize here, but to some extent, maybe we’re on to a new day too, with this open seat and so many constitutional offices open and so many candidates running, and I think new alliances, different interest groups are going to be involved.

Well, it looks like a very interesting political season in Connecticut. Gary Rose professor of politics at Sacred Heart University, thank you so much.

Well, you’re welcome.