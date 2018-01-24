Bridgeport Forms Regional Coalition To Fight Opioid Crisis

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim says the city has been begun working with Trumbull, Fairfield, Monroe, Stratford and New Haven to fight the opioid epidemic.

Ganim says there will be more coordination between all the departments. He invited several officials to come to Bridgeport on Tuesday to talk about what each city and town is doing.

“[There are a] lot of messages today, but one of them is we are working together on this. It doesn’t stop at any city or town or its borders,” said Ganim.

Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau said, “It’s not only the lives we lose, it’s the families we lose. This is damaging every community in the state.”

Also on Tuesday, the Bridgeport health department announced a new opioid awareness campaign called BPT IAmU, which will offer resources for those struggling with opioid addiction.

“Hopefully we can stop this epidemic that is taking too many lives, too many of our children, too many of our family members. This country really is suffering with this problem,” Ganim said.