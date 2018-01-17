© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Plum Island Preservation Lawsuit Can Move Forward, Judge Rules

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 17, 2018 at 9:50 AM EST
plum_island_2.jpg
Ed Betz
/
AP
The Plum Island Animal Disease Center on Plum Island off of the east coast of New York's Long Island is shown in 2004.

A federal judge in New York says environmentalists can move ahead with a lawsuit against the federal government to stop the sale of Plum Island. Seven environmental groups, including Save the Sound, are suing the Department of Homeland Security and the General Services Administration. 

The federal government owns the island off Long Island’s North Fork, which has been used as an animal disease research lab for 60 years. In 2008, they decided to move the lab to Kansas and sell Plum Island to the highest bidder.

Environmentalists say the sale threatens more than 400 federally protected species on the island. They filed a lawsuit in 2016 to block the sale. The federal government asked a judge to dismiss the suit last year. 

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandenvironmentPlum Island
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin