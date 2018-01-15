Sens. Blumenthal And Murphy Fight To Block Net Neutrality Repeal

Connecticut’s two Democratic U.S. senators are pushing for Congress to pass a bill that would protect net neutrality and override the FCC’s ability to do away with the rule.

Senator Richard Blumenthal says in the U.S. Senate the bill already has more than 40 co-sponsors.

“All we need is 30 to force a vote and we will force a vote. We have the votes to at least bring it to the floor.”

He says that’s why they want American consumers to lobby their members of Congress. Especially small business owners.

“Small business would be among the ones who would suffer the most from the higher rates and possible blocking resulting from the FCC action.”

Senator Chris Murphy says that would be unacceptable.

“Free speech is at risk if you don’t preserve net neutrality. And so it’s really important the Congress stand up in a bipartisan way and reject the repeal of net neutrality that has been proposed by the FCC.”

Murphy says Congress has the ability within 60 days of a regulation being promulgated to block its enactment. The FCC voted to dismantle its net neutrality rule in December but the repeal has yet to go into effect. Several advocacy groups and state attorneys general have threatened lawsuits if net neutrality is eliminated.