Newtown Asks Judge To Dismiss Sandy Hook Negligence Suit

A superior court judge in Connecticut is deciding whether to toss out a lawsuit filed by parents of two children killed in the 2012 Newtown school shooting. The suit says Newtown and its school district were negligent in its response to the shooting.

The plaintiffs are the parents of Jesse Lewis and Noah Pozner, two first-graders killed in the shooting. Their lawsuit alleges the school failed to order a lockdown, which might have saved lives.

Lawyers for the town said in court Monday that teachers were forced to make split-second decisions in a harrowing situation and said it was insulting to blame them for the deaths. Twenty children and six educators were killed in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012.