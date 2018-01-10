© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Newtown Asks Judge To Dismiss Sandy Hook Negligence Suit

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 10, 2018 at 10:37 AM EST
poznersandyhook_apjessicahill_180110.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Veronique Pozner places her hand next to artwork made by her son Noah before a 2013 legislative subcommittee reviewing gun laws in Hartford. Noah Pozner was among those killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

A superior court judge in Connecticut is deciding whether to toss out a lawsuit filed by parents of two children killed in the 2012 Newtown school shooting. The suit says Newtown and its school district were negligent in its response to the shooting.

The plaintiffs are the parents of Jesse Lewis and Noah Pozner, two first-graders killed in the shooting. Their lawsuit alleges the school failed to order a lockdown, which might have saved lives.

Lawyers for the town said in court Monday that teachers were forced to make split-second decisions in a harrowing situation and said it was insulting to blame them for the deaths. Twenty children and six educators were killed in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. 

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutgun violenceSandy Hook Elementary School Shooting
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin