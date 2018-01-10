Dozens Of Resumes Submitted For Suffolk Police Commissioner

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone hopes to name a new police commissioner by next month.

Over one hundred candidates have sent in their resumes for the job after former Commissioner Timothy Sini stepped down to become the new district attorney. Acting Commissioner John Barry says he’s not interested and will join Sini as his top investigator in the D.A.’s office.

A committee will sift through the resumes in the next few weeks and discuss with Bellone how many candidates to bring in for interviews.

Bellone will also meet with community groups this month to learn what type of commissioner residents want.

County legislators must approve of Bellone’s choice.