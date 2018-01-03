Timothy Sini Sworn In As New Suffolk D.A.

Suffolk County has a new district attorney for the first time in 16 years.

After he took the oath of office from U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, former Police Commissioner Tim Sini told the county prosecutors in the audience that they are owed an apology for the damage to their reputation because of former D.A. Tom Spota. He said the day marks a “new era of criminal justice” in Suffolk County.

“One that ensures public safety, champions the law, and promotes faith and trust in our law enforcement agencies.”

Spota was indicted on federal obstruction of justice and witness tampering charges in October.

Sini has already made several personnel changes in the office in an effort to restore its credibility. He says his other priorities are fighting both the opioid crisis, and the MS-13 gang.