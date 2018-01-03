© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Timothy Sini Sworn In As New Suffolk D.A.

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published January 3, 2018 at 11:05 AM EST
sinipolice_apsethwenig_170927.jpg
Seth Wenig
/
AP
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini speaks to reporters in Central Islip, N.Y., in April. On Tuesday Sini was sworn in as Suffolk County District Attorney.

Suffolk County has a new district attorney for the first time in 16 years. 

After he took the oath of office from U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, former Police Commissioner Tim Sini told the county prosecutors in the audience that they are owed an apology for the damage to their reputation because of former D.A. Tom Spota. He said the day marks a “new era of criminal justice” in Suffolk County.

“One that ensures public safety, champions the law, and promotes faith and trust in our law enforcement agencies.”

Spota was indicted on federal obstruction of justice and witness tampering charges in October.  

Sini has already made several personnel changes in the office in an effort to restore its credibility. He says his other priorities are fighting both the opioid crisis, and the MS-13 gang.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandThomas SpotaTim Sini
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan