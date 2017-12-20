Groundbreaking Bird Study To Launch In Connecticut

Scientists will soon start a multi-year bird study in Connecticut, the first statewide assessment of bird life of its kind.

In the spring, volunteers will observe bird populations in multiple 9-kilometer square plots across Connecticut. The data will be gathered over three years and will be used to help scientists and environmentalists decide which sites should be prioritized for land conservation efforts.

The Connecticut Audubon Society pushed for support for the study in its annual State of the Birds report released earlier this month. The report says that the study will provide new data since the last extensive study of birds in the 1980s.

The study is funded by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the University of Connecticut with support from donations and funds from federal excise taxes on the sales of firearms and ammunition.