5 Cent Plastic Bag Fee To Hit Suffolk In 2018

In an effort to fight pollution, a five cent single-use bag fee will go into effect at stores in Suffolk County on New Year’s Day.

Eighty-five local high school students surveyed more than 11,000 people outside grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores to gauge how much people will need to change their behavior. They found only five percent used reusable bags.

The goal of the new law is to bring it up to 60 percent.

Adrienne Esposito, executive director of Citizens Campaign for the Environment, says that living on an island comes with a responsibility to keep it clean.

“So we’re asking everyone to make a New Year’s resolution, to bring your own bag to the grocery store, fight plastic pollution and lead to a cleaner Long Island, cleaner bays and beaches, save marine mammals and help the Earth.”

The five cent fee will apply to single-use plastic bags at most retail and grocery locations.