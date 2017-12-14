On Newtown Anniversary, Vigils Planned Across The Country

Thursday marks five years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. As in previous years, there are no public events scheduled in Newtown and schools are still in session. However, communities across the country are holding vigils to mark the day.

One candlelight vigil is being planned for Thursday night on Long Island. Organized by Moms Demand Action New York and the Newtown Action Alliance, the “Vigil to End Gun Violence” will be held at the Setauket Presbyterian Church.

Jeff Keister, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action, says the vigil is about remembrance, and hope.

“We recognize that over 30,000 Americans die per year due to gun violence, and we want to make sure that those memories are not forgotten, but remembered. Basically people are tired of turning the other way when it comes to gun violence, thinking of it as something that is uncontrollable or beyond our reach to mitigate.”

The vigil is one of many across the country organized by Moms Demand Action, including one in New York City.