© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

On Newtown Anniversary, Vigils Planned Across The Country

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published December 14, 2017 at 11:33 AM EST
gunviolencevigil_apcharlesdharapak_171214.jpg
Charles Dharapak
/
AP
Family members of shooting victims hold candles at a vigil for victims of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School and other victims of gun violence at the National Vigil for Victims of Gun Violence at the National Cathedral in Washington in 2013.

Thursday marks five years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. As in previous years, there are no public events scheduled in Newtown and schools are still in session. However, communities across the country are holding vigils to mark the day.  

One candlelight vigil is being planned for Thursday night on Long Island. Organized by Moms Demand Action New York and the Newtown Action Alliance, the “Vigil to End Gun Violence” will be held at the Setauket Presbyterian Church.

Jeff Keister, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action, says the vigil is about remembrance, and hope.

“We recognize that over 30,000 Americans die per year due to gun violence, and we want to make sure that those memories are not forgotten, but remembered. Basically people are tired of turning the other way when it comes to gun violence, thinking of it as something that is uncontrollable or beyond our reach to mitigate.”

The vigil is one of many across the country organized by Moms Demand Action, including one in New York City.

Tags

NewsLong IslandConnecticutgun violencegunsSandy Hook Elementary School Shooting
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan