Moody's: Home Values Could Plunge By 10 Percent Under GOP Tax Plan

A new report on the GOP’s tax plan shows that counties in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are among those whose home value would experience the worst drops if the plan becomes law.

The report from Moody’s Analytics projects that nine counties in New York and Connecticut would suffer a drop as high as ten percent in home value.

This includes Nassau County on Long Island, and Fairfield, Hartford and New Haven Counties in Connecticut.

Michael Barbaro, president of the Connecticut Association of Realtors, says home values would go down because of a drop in demand once certain incentives are lost.

“Very, very many people make the move from renting to homeownership because of the benefits of owning: to be able to deduct your mortgage interest, to be able to deduct your personal property tax. This goes away.”

Experts, including Robert Shiller of Yale University, say they don’t believe the drops would trigger another national housing crisis because properties in other areas of the country wouldn’t be hit as hard.