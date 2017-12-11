© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Blumenthal Secures Funding To Aid Wounded Ukrainian Soliders

WSHU | By Anthony Moaton
Published December 11, 2017 at 11:38 AM EST
ukrainesoldiers_apefremlukatsky_171211.jpg
Efrem Lukatsky
/
AP
Ukrainian soldiers march along main Khreshchatyk Street during a military parade to celebrate Independence Day in Kiev, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2017.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., met with New Haven’s Ukrainian community over the weekend about legislation that will help treat wounded Ukrainian soldiers at Department of Defense military treatment facilities.

Currently, Ukrainian soldiers can come to America to be treated when they can’t receive treatment in Ukraine. The legislation provides more funding to allow qualifying Ukrainian soldiers to receive care in the U.S.

Blumenthal worked with the Connecticut Ukrainian community on the bill. It was included in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act. 

Tags

Connecticut NewsRichard BlumenthalConnecticutmilitaryukraine
Anthony Moaton
Anthony Moaton is a former fellow at WSHU.
See stories by Anthony Moaton