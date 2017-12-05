Rep. Zeldin Announces $2M For Long Island Sound Restoration

Congressman Lee Zeldin, R-NY1, along with state and federal officials have announced $2 million in grant money to help restore and protect Long Island Sound. The grant will fund projects in both Connecticut and New York.

Zeldin said that grassroots campaigning helped push the funding through. “I know that as I talk about what might have happened in the Senate along the way, or what might have happened in the House along the way. The spirit, the mobilization, the hard work, the effort that got us to that point this past May. It was all of you. It was the phone calls, the emails, the social media.”

Local environmental groups have pledged to match the $2 million federal grant with an additional $3.3 million.

Carrie Meek Gallagher, regional director for Long Island at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, said, “The funding awarded today emphasizes that importance in the commitment between government, public partners and citizens in seeing Long Island Sound restored to health and protected from future degradation.”

Projects will help reduce nitrogen levels, treat water runoff, and collect floating trash.