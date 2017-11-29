© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

DEEP Commissioner Attacks Trump Administration On Environmental Rollbacks

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published November 29, 2017 at 5:50 PM EST
trumpenergy_apsusanwalsh_171129.jpg
Susan Walsh
/
AP
President Donald Trump stands with from left, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Vice President Mike Pence, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt at the Department of Energy in Washington in June.

Connecticut’s energy commissioner is attacking the Trump Administration’s attempt to repeal the Obama-era Clean Power Plan.  

During a public hearing in West Virginia on Wednesday. Robert Klee said Trump’s EPA is ignoring reliable data that show the impact of human activity on climate change.   

WSHU reached Klee on his cell phone on his way back from West Virginia. He said even the scientists working for the federal government agree that greenhouse gases affect the environment.     

“You can’t ignore those facts, particularly when those facts are having a significant impact in Connecticut, the Northeast, and frankly, all across this country.”  

Klee says the recent rainstorms in October are an example of climate change in Connecticut.

“Two back-to-back four-inch rain events. That’s our new normal, where you get all the rain for the month in a day or two and our infrastructure is not designed to handle that.”

He says Connecticut has joined New York in a consortium of states to fight a legal battle against the EPA’s move to repeal the Clean Power Plan.

Tags

Connecticut NewsClimate ChangeConn. Department of Energy and Environmental ProtectionenvironmentConnecticutU.S. Environmental Protection AgencyDonald Trump
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
See stories by Ann Lopez