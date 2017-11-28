© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Bridgeport Secures $400 Million For Downtown Revitalization Project

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published November 28, 2017 at 11:05 AM EST
BridgeportTheaterPalace.jpg
Clare Boyle/Anthony Moaton
/
WSHU
Bridgeport's Majestic Theater as it stands today, left, and the Poli Theater as shown in an old postcard, right.

On Monday, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim announced that a New York developer had committed $400 million to develop properties in downtown Bridgeport, including two abandoned theaters.   

Ganim says the Exact Capital Group will begin by restoring the Majestic and the Poli Palace, which have been closed for more than two decades.

“They were originally built in the early 1900s and they represent not only Bridgeport’s great history but now create an opportunity for our downtown’s continued revitalization and rebirth.”

According to the Exact Capital Group, the Majestic is set to become a center for local arts groups and the Palace a recreation center.

The developers will also renovate the city’s abandoned Savoy Hotel and build two new 18-story residential buildings with retail space. Another 10-story building will be developed on the site of the former Dolan’s Bar and Grill, on Housatonic Avenue.

The mayor says they expect to hold a groundbreaking ceremony early next year.  

Bridgeport
