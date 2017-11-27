Adelphi Students Expand Disaster Preparedness Program

On Long Island, Adelphi University students will expand a program to translate and distribute disaster preparedness plans.

Last year, Adelphi University partnered with the Town of North Hempstead to translate disaster prep guides into Spanish, Korean, Mandarin and Vietnamese.

Students distributed the guides at nail salons and now they’ve expanded to restaurants and hotels. The university has handed out over 1,600 disaster plans to nearly 500 businesses.

In the future, the students hope to reach out to landscaping companies and car washes, and offer languages like French Creole and Tagalog.