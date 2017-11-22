Immigrant Allowed To Return Home After Living In New Haven Church

Marco Reyes planned to have his Thanksgiving dinner with his family at First and Summerfield United Methodist Church in New Haven, where he had been holed up for months avoiding deportation.

But on Wednesday U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., announced that Reyes had won a reprieve from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Blumenthal visited Reyes and his family at the church earlier in the day to deliver pies and show his support. “I wanted to bring a token of my appreciation to this faith community that is supporting Marco Reyes and to his family, and other families who are gathered here today with thanks for their courage and strength.”

Reyes had been living in the church for the past four months. His wife, Fanny, says that many people have assisted them during this difficult time.

“There’s out there a lot of people that been very helpful for us, and we really appreciate all their help and support.”

Reyes can now go home with his family to Meriden, while his appeal is being processed. His lawyer said that immigration officials have promised not to detain or deport him while his petition with the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals is pending.

Also on Wednesday, a Stamford woman facing deportation to Guatemala found out that she had been granted a stay of deportation. Miriam Martinez had defied an order from ICE to leave the country on Monday and returned to her home instead.