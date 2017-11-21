Gillibrand Reintroduces Bill To Counter Gun Trafficking

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., was on Long Island on Monday to reintroduce gun control legislation to curb gun trafficking.

Gillibrand called out Congress for being paralyzed as mass shootings become regular occurrences.

“Are they waiting for the NRA to come in and give them permission to stand up and do something? If the NRA said today, assault rifles or bump stocks should be banned, I promise you, it would be done tomorrow.

It’s really frustrating because they’re not hearing us. They’re not hearing about the devastated lives and it has nothing to do with the Second Amendment. Absolutely nothing to do with it. We’re not saying that ‘law-abiding gun owners can’t go hunting,’ not at all. We’re saying criminals can’t have weapons, something we agree on.”

Gillibrand’s bill would make it illegal to knowingly sell more than two weapons to anyone who is prohibited by law from owning a gun, like a convicted felon or convicted domestic abuser. The bill would also try to prevent gun trafficking.

According to New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, more than 50,000 firearms were recovered in New York State between 2010 and 2015. 74 percent of them came from out of state.

Gillibrand also pushed for legislation to ban assault rifles and anything that accelerates a semi-automatic rifle’s rate of fire, like bump stocks.