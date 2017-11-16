© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Standardizes Recycling Across State

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published November 16, 2017 at 4:40 PM EST
screen_shot_2017-11-16_at_4.14.53_pm.png
Courtesy of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection
/
Screenshot of the new RecycleCT website

For the first time, recycling rules are now uniform across Connecticut.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Robert Klee has unveiled a user friendly website so residents can check “What’s In? What’s Out?”

“A lot of people have very wishful ideas about what can be recycled. Turns out not everything can be, so we’ve have a new website, with a widget that will tell you. You plug in your item and it will tell you best how to recycle it.”

Klee says the uniform standards will help Connecticut get the most value for its recyclables.

He says the goal is to divert 60 percent of materials from Connecticut’s waste stream by 2024.

Connecticut NewsDEEPenvironmentConnecticutRecycling
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
