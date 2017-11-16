Connecticut Standardizes Recycling Across State

For the first time, recycling rules are now uniform across Connecticut.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Robert Klee has unveiled a user friendly website so residents can check “What’s In? What’s Out?”

“A lot of people have very wishful ideas about what can be recycled. Turns out not everything can be, so we’ve have a new website, with a widget that will tell you. You plug in your item and it will tell you best how to recycle it.”

Klee says the uniform standards will help Connecticut get the most value for its recyclables.

He says the goal is to divert 60 percent of materials from Connecticut’s waste stream by 2024.